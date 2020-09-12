One person was confirmed dead, while three others sustained various degrees of injuries when a truck rammed into some pedestrians at Atan Market on Saturday in Ogun State.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Ota.

Akinbiyi said four males passerby were involved in the accident, which happened at about 11.50am at Atan Market junction, along Idiroko Road.

He explained that a truck, marked AKM 560 ZT, loaded with mud, lost control due to brake failure and rammed into four pedestrians by the roadside.

Akinbiyi said one person died on the spot, while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“The corpse of the victim had been deposited at an undisclosed hospital, where the survivors are also receiving treatment,” he said.

The TRACE spokesman advised truck drivers and owners to ensure that their vehicles were properly maintained to avoid unnecessary lost of lives and property.

He further admonished motorists to exercise patient and refrain from speeding to prevent road crashes.

