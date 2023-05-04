One dead, six rescued in Anambra motor accident

The Anambra State Police Command has rescued six accident victims and provided them with support for treatment.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Command’s spokesman, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ikenga Tochukwu.

This was even as the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, declared the driver of the vehicle wanted.

Tochukwu explained that operatives attached to Central Police Station, Onitsha rescued the six accident victims of a fatal motor accident that occurred at 6pm on May 3, 2023 along the Enugu/Onitsha Expressway by defunct Nitel Office, Onitsha.

He further said: “The Operatives provided financial support for the treatment, while five of the victims are responding to medical treatment. Unfortunately, one was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty.

“The operatives also recover one Howo Truck with Reg Nos: AWK 899 ZQ, one Daihatsu shuttle bus with Reg number AKL 978 and one Mitsubishi L300 bus with Reg number SKA 439 XA.

“The Commissioner of Police Echeng Echeng has ordered an immediate manhunt for the driver of the truck on the run as preliminary information from the eyewitnesses reveals that the driver was reckless.”