One dead, six injured as Anambra environmental outfit, traders clash

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the death of one person while six others sustained gunshot injuries following an altercation between Onitsha traders and operatives of an Anambra State Environmental Law Enforcement outfit.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed this in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Awka.

According to him, the command has restored calm in Onitsha Main Market following a distress call that personnel of Ocha Brigade allegedly engaged in an altercation with some traders, an incident which subsequently triggered unrest within the market.

Ikenga disclosed that upon receipt of the report in the early hours of Tuesday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, immediately deployed tactical teams and other security agencies to the scene to restore peace and order.

He said: “The operatives swiftly addressed and calmed the traders, restoring order and dispersing them back to their shops and lawful businesses.

“The victims of the gunshots were identified as Ebuka Orakwe, Orum Oluebube, Anthony Kosisochukwu, Ifeoma Ezema, Chinwe Igwe, and two others yet to be identified, who were promptly evacuated to a hospital.

“Regrettably, one of the victims, Miss Chinwe Igwe, was confirmed dead on arrival, her body has been deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.”

The Police PRO revealed that other victims were currently receiving treatment and responding positively.

Ikenga further stressed that the command had extended an invitation to the management of the alleged local enforcement team to identify the suspects for prosecution.

He reiterated that normalcy had since been restored in the area, while patrols and monitoring continue to ensure sustained peace.

