One dead, many trapped as another building collapses in Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday, confirmed the death of one adult male while several are still trapped in a building collapse in Ikorodu area of the state.

The LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who made this known in a statement, said they got a distress alert at 14.02 hours.

“Following distress alerts at 14:02 hours, LASEMA activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans from Agbowa and Alausa.

“Upon arrival of agency’s response teams at 14:40hours, it was discovered that a two-storey building undergoing construction had collapsed, with three victims trapped under the debris at the aforementioned location.

“The cause of the collapsed building is yet to be ascertained,” he said.

He said one adult male was found dead, adding that three people were still trapped.

“Three people reportedly trapped while nine adult males have been successfully rescued and attended to by LASEMA Pre-Hospital Care Unit.

He said safety measures were activated with the operational area cordoned-off at the incident scene.

