One dead in fatal accident on Kara bridge

One person has been confirmed dead in a fatal accident involving an 18-seater commercial bus belonging to GUO motors, a MAC truck and an SUV car which occurred on the Kara bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident which happened on Thursday morning has caused heavy gridlock on the bridge inwards OPIC and has also extended beyond Berger affecting outbound movement to Lagos.

As of the time of filing this report, only one person identified as a hawker has been confirmed dead.

See the photos of the scene of the accident below: