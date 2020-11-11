The Guatemalan national police on Tuesday reported that a plane with tonnes of cocaine aboard crashed in the Guatemalan municipality of Champerico, killing one person.

The police (Drug Enforcement Division) said on Facebook that it found 1,028 bags of cocaine aboard the crashed plane and two foreigners have been detained.

According to the statement, the plane had arrived in the country’s airspace from Venezuela.

The plane crashed in the municipality of Champerico in the Retalhuleu department in southwestern Guatemala.

During an inspection of the plane, 1,028 tonnes of drugs were found on board, which could cost up to $14 million in the black market.

The police added that it found various documents, mobile/satellite phones, radio transmitter, tablet, $16,000 and 59,000 Colombian pesos in cash, as well as several meters of cable with spotlights, which are supposed to light an airstrip.

According to the police, the plane belonged to a 27-year-old Guatemalan who died at the scene.

The two detainees are reportedly a 60-year-old Mexican and a 23-year-old Colombian.

Sputnik/NAN.