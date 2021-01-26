The Management of the Imo State Government-owned Adapalm Nigeria Limited has said one person died in Thursday’s industrial accident that occurred in the company.

The Managing Director of the company, Goddy Obodo, said this at a news briefing in Owerri on Monday, adding four other workers sustained severe injuries.

Obodo said that the deceased, identified simply as Mr. Brown, was a member of staff of an engineering firm on contract with the company.

He said that Brown, whose full name was not disclosed, died at a private hospital from the injuries he sustained from the accident.

The MD, represented by his Media Assistant, Chiedozie Nwosu, said the accident happened at the oil factory located in Ohaji area of the state.

Narrating the incident to newsmen, Obodo said the accident occurred inside the mill during production.

According to him, a section of the mill pulled off due to pressure, leaving Brown and four other members of staff of the company severely injured.

He said the victims were immediately rushed to St. Anthony Hospital, Amafor, near the factory, for first aid and later transferred to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.

He said: “The accident happened when the door of the sterilizer was forced open by pressure, while fruit cooking was going on, leading to an explosion that injured five persons.

“One person later died, while receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The other four are currently receiving full medical attention.”

Obodo expressed shock over the incident, which he denied might have occurred as a result of human error.

He said that experts had commenced investigation at the factory to ascertain the cause of the mishap with a view to forestalling a recurrence.

Obodo conveyed the company’s condolences to the deceased’s family and prayed for the quick recovery of the four survivors.

When contacted, the spokesman for the Imo State Police Command, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, said the company had yet to report the incident to the command.