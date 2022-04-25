One dead, five injured in Yobe State explosion — Police

The police say at least one person has been killed, while five others were injured after Sunday’s explosion in Gashua, Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Police spokesperson, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday.

Abdulkarim said: “The explosion occurred between 8:30pm and 9pm at a joint for food and drinks.

“The incident appeared to be a coordinated attack targeted at the joint.

“The explosion sounded like that of an Improvised Explosive Device.

“The police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit has already visited the scene trying to ascertain the type and causes of the explosion.”

Abdulkarim said that the injured have been evacuated to a hospital for medical attention.