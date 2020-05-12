A multiple road traffic crash involving seven vehicles along Obosi-Nkpor Road, near Elohim Junction, Onitsha in Anambra State has led to the death of one person, with eight others injured.

Andrew Kumapayi, State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra State, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka on Monday.

Kumapayi said the accident, which occurred at about 11:51am, could be attributed to brake failure.

He said: “According to reports by eyewitnesses, the brakes of the Mercedes Benz truck with no visible registration number, failed while descending the hill toward Nkpor Road.

“The truck. however, rammed into six other vehicles – Mack (tanker) conveying cooking gas, with registration number AKD246XV; a Mitsubishi, with registration number GDD259ZE; a Toyota Pick-up, with registration number NEN402ZD; a tricycle with no registration number; a Toyota Camry with no registration number; and a Scania truck, also with no registration number.

“A total of nine people were involved in the crash – eight males and one female adults.

“Four males sustained various degrees of injury and the only female victim was confirmed dead by doctors at a hospital in Onitsha.

“The FRSC rescue team also took the injured victims to the same hospital for treatment.”

Kumapayi said that clearing of obstruction was ongoing at the scene of the crash, while the Fire Service officials were also on ground to avert any fire outbreak.

At about the same time, another road accident involving a truck with registration number LND635XM was reported to have occurred at Umuoji Roundabout in Idemili North, Anambra.

The Sector Commander told NAN that the brakes of the truck, which was conveying empty bottles of beer bottle, failed.

Kumapayi added: “In an attempt to prevent the vehicle from ramming into other vehicles in traffic, the driver tried manoeuvring but the truck fell and discharged the empty bottles on the road.

“There was no casualty and the vehicle has been pulled up by a private tow truck.”

Kumapayi urged vehicle owners and drivers to always ensure that their vehicles were properly serviced, especially the brakes, before embarking on any trip.

“Let me remind motorists that the rainy season is here, where the grounds are mostly slippery. Vehicles must have good tyres and good brakes to prevent crashes,” he said.

NAN.