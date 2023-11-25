One dead, driver rescued in Lagos lone accident

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority on Saturday rescued an unconscious tanker driver, as his motor-boy was found dead following a lone accident at Anthony ‘Oke’ inward in the Gbagada area of Lagos State

The LASTMA Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, revealed this in a statement posted on the agency’s X handle on Saturday.

Taofiq noted in the statement that the accident occurred at Barracks Bus Stop, opposite Total Filling Station, Anthony Oke Bridge inward Gbagada.

The statement read, “Immediate investigation revealed that the driver of the containerised truck with registration number T 20345 LA lost control due to a brake failure and immediately the truck fell on its side a few metres ascending Anthony ‘Oke’ Bridge inward Gbagada area of Lagos State.

“Immediately the accident happened, LASTMA personnel rushed to the scene and rescued the unconscious driver, while his motor boy was found dead.

“Police from Ilupeju Police Station provided security backup while the rescued driver was immediately rushed to Gbagada General Hospital by officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit.”

The LASTMA Acting General Manager, Bakare Oki, who visited the accident scene, sympathised and sent his condolences to the family of the motor boy.

Oki, however, warned the motoring public, particularly truck drivers, to always ensure their vehicles are in perfect conditions, especially the braking system before embarking on any journey within the state and the country at large.