One dead as police, kidnappers engage in gun duel in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command has said it foiled a kidnap attempt in Abakaliki, the state capital, and killed one person suspected to be the leader of the kidnap gang.

This was disclosed by the Command’s Spokesperson, Loveth Odah, in a statement she issued on Thursday in Abakaliki.

Odah said: “On 14th December 2021 at about 4:00pm, the command received information that One Chukwu Felicia Nkechi of No. 3 Eze-Ukwaje street mile 50 Abakaliki was kidnapped in her official car a Toyota corolla Car 2011 model along Nsugbe street Abakaliki by some armed men.

“On the strength of the report, the Police Operatives attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command swung into action, trailed the kidnappers to their hideout at New Layout Nkaliki in Abakaliki Local Government Area of the State.”

Odah said on sighting the operatives, the armed kidnappers opened fire, which led to a gun duel.

She added: “During the encounter one of the hoodlums who was later identified by the victim as the gang leader, sustained bullet wound injuries, while his other gang members escaped to the nearby bush abandoning the victim/Vehicle.

“The victim was rescued unhurt and taken to the hospital for a medical check-up.”

Odah said items recovered included one English Berretta pistol, with 9mm live ammunition, and a Toyota Corolla car.

She said the injured suspect was rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki for medical treatment, but was later confirmed dead by a Doctor on duty, adding: “The body of the suspect was deposited at the same hospital mortuary for preservation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, CP. Aliyu Garba, has ordered an intensive manhunt of the fleeing gang members as he reaffirms the Command’s continued commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and properties of the citizens of the State.”