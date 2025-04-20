One dead as Dangote truck loses brake again on Abuja bridge

One person has been confirmed dead in a Good Friday crash on Karu Bridge in Abuja that involved a truck owned by Dangote Group, which again lost its brake, crashing into four other vehicles.

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, expressed concern and ordered an investigation into the crash.

The FRSC Spokesman, Olusegun Ogungbemide, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

Ogungbemide described the incident, which claimed one life and left three others injured, as unfortunate and avoidable.

NAN reports that the crash, which occurred on Friday afternoon near the NNPC Junction after Karu Bridge in Abuja, was attributed to brake failure on the part of the trailer.

NAN also reports that 10 persons comprising seven males and three females were involved in the crash.

One male died, three others (one male and two females) were injured, while six other male occupants were uninjured.

Ogungbemide said that FRSC personnel from the Karu Under Bridge patrol team responded promptly, rescuing the victims and taking them to Karu General Hospital.

He added that the accident scene was also cleared to ease traffic flow, while he quoted the Corps Marshal as condoling with the family of the deceased.

Mohammed was quoted as having said: “We assure the public that a thorough investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the crash had been ordered.

“All field commands nationwide have also been directed to intensify enforcement on the condition and roadworthiness of articulated vehicles.

“FRSC will not tolerate negligence on the part of fleet operators and drivers.

“There will be consequences for any violations that endanger lives on our roads.”

The FRSC boss, however, urged motorists to adhere strictly to safety regulations, especially during the peak travel periods like the Easter celebrations ongoing.

NAN reports that the crash occurred barely a month after a similar fatal accident on the same Karu Bridge in March.

This happened when a Dangote truck also lost its brake and rammed into multiple vehicles, claiming several lives.

