One dead as boat capsizes in Bayelsa waterways

One person has been confirmed dead as a speed boat carrying 15 passengers capsized at Okubie River in Southern Ijaw Local Government of Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the tragic incident occurred barely two weeks after a wooden cargo boat exploded and sank at Ezetu in the same LGA, leading to fatality of 20 persons.

The Bayelsa government subsequently reinforced safety protocols, including compulsory use of life jackets on all passenger boats.

The Chairman of Maritime Workers Union, Ipgansi Ogoniba, who confirmed the incident, said it occurred on Saturday afternoon at the river near Okubie community.

He said that 14 passengers were rescued while one died in the incident.

According to him, the cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read:

Also, an eyewitness, who does not wish to be named, collaborated that the boat was carrying passengers from Yenagoa to Oporoma, the Southern Ijaw LGA headquarters when the incident happened.

He said while other passengers onboard were rescued by sympathisers in the community, one person was drowned before help could come

He attributed the incident to the rising water level due to the rainy season, which posed additional challenges to navigation along the waterways.

Post Views: 0