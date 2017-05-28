One dead, 18 injured in Ibadan auto crash

LATEST NEWS:
NANJune 7, 20171min0

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the accident, which occurred at about 8.30am close to Guru Maharaji ji village in Ibadan, involved three vehicles

One person died while 18 others were injured on Wednesday in an accident involving 19 persons on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the accident, which occurred at about 8.30am close to Guru Maharaji ji village in Ibadan, involved three vehicles.
Eyewitnesses said a tanker with registration number EPE 88 XT had a brake failure and rammed into a Mazda bus marked WWD 772 XA and Toyota Camry car with registration number LSR 349 SF.
Confirming the incident, Yusuf Salami, the Oyo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, said that the accident occurred as a result of wrong overtaking and mechanical deficiency which resulted in brake failure.
He said a male adult died, adding that his corpse had been deposited at the Adeoyo Hospital morgue.
Salami said the 18 persons who were injured had been taken to Ibadan Central Hospital and University College Hospital for treatment.
He said among the injured were four children while the remaining were adults.


