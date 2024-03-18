One day state burial law in Anambra is beneficial to all — Bishop

Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Awka, has called on Anambra State residents to embrace the one-day burial law passed on May 9, 2019,

Bishop Ezeokafor said that compliance with the law is beneficial to all, including the rich and the poor.

He made the call during celebrations marking the two years in office of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, in Awka on Sunday.

He commended Soludo for his achievements so far in office and for being a living example of the burial law during the burial rites of his father.

Ezeokafor commended the efforts of the state lawmakers who keyed into the church’s call for a burial law in the state when the church raised it.

He commended Charles Ezeani and Kingsley Iruba, who championed the motion with the support of other lawmakers who organised public hearings towards the actualisation of the Bill.

Ezeokafor said that both the church and the traditional community should embrace the law for the common good of the people.

He said: “If a governor can conduct a burial of a parent in one day, let all of us emulate the step.

“The economic waste in burial for a week or so can be transferred to human development and empowerment rather than wasteful eating and drinking, after which hunger sets in.”