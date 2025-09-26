One confirmed dead, another rescued in Onitsha building collapse

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the death of one person from the two people rescued in a tragic incident involving the collapse of a two-storey building at Akpaka GRA 33, on Tuesday in Onitsha.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Awka.

Ikenga noted that the incident happened at about 9:00 a.m. as two people were rescued.

“Unfortunately, one of the recused victims was confirmed dead on arrival by the doctor on duty, while the other was stabilised and is responding to treatment.

“The remains of the deceased had since been deposited at the hospital for preservation and autopsy.

“Rescue efforts are still ongoing, and the command, in collaboration with emergency agencies, is making efforts to ensure no other persons remain trapped under the debris,” he said.

Ikenga noted that the state Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has extended condolences to the family of the deceased.

Orutugu assured residents of the command’s commitment to ensuring safety while working with relevant agencies to prevent future occurrences. (NAN)