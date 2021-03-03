The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested 11 suspects for one chance, fraud and armed robbery along Durumi, Wuye and Kafe-Life Camp axis.

This was revealed in a statement by the spokesperson of the Command, Mariam Yusuf, on Wednesday.

Amongst the suspects are Anthony Gambo, 32, and Haruna Musa, 25, members of a seven-man robbery syndicate arrested by Police Operatives from Life Camp during routine patrol after attacking and robbing a school at Kafe-Life Camp.

Other robbery suspects are: Mustapha Mohammed 20; Hamisu Umar, 21; and Nazifi Mohammed, 20, all male.

Exhibits recovered are one HP Laptop and one Apple Mac Laptop.

In another development, Police Operatives from Galadinmawa arrested one Charity Timothy, 23, a female, and Sunday Godwin, 23, along Durumi axis for one chance robbery.

The suspects confessed to terrorising residents along that axis.

Exhibits recovered are one red colour Volkswagen with registration number BWR 903 HE.

Relatedly, Police Operatives from Wuye Division arrested one Kamal Haruna, 27; Frank Onoja, 46; Adejoh Steven, 54; and Guede Nelson, 60, all male, for being in possession of counterfeit Naira notes.

The suspects confessed to using the notes to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Exhibits recovered are N5.7 million counterfeit naira notes.

Yusuf said all the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.