One Chance: Police warn FCT residents, nab four suspects

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has advised residents to be wary of boarding unpainted taxis, otherwise known as kabu-kabu, to avoid becoming victims of armed robbers, also known as One Chance.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Haruna Garba, gave the warning on Tuesday in Abuja at a news briefing.

Garba said at the news briefing, which centred on the command’s achievements in the fight against crime and criminality: “I wish to advise residents of the FCT to be wary of the kind of vehicles they board.

“It is advised that they should board only painted taxis from designated motor parks.

“It is risky to board an unpainted taxi, otherwise known as kabu-kabu, as they may fall victims of these robbers known as One Chance.”

Garba said that police operatives in Abuja, while on crime prevention patrol, rescued one Ebere Alice, who boarded a Golf taxi and was robbed by the driver and the gang members of her belongings before dropping her off.

He said the police gave the hoodlums a hot chase, halted the vehicle and arrested three suspects.

He gave the names of those arrested as Sylvester Attah, the gang leader, who has been into One Chance robbery for the past three years, Olalekan Salihu and Gabriel Okwashi, adding: “The suspects confessed to the crime and the Golf car with Reg. No TKP 624 AA used in committing the crime was recovered.

“Suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation.”

Garba said police operatives from Mabushi Division, acting on a credible intelligence, also arrested one Samuel Vincent, a member of a robbery gang, who specialises in robbing unsuspecting taxi passengers of their belongings.

He said: “The suspect was about to be lynched by an angry mob before Police intervention.

‘’The suspect, alongside three others currently at large, had picked a woman (name unknown) from Karmo heading to Lugbe, and then diverted the vehicle to Mabushi area and dispossessed the victim of her belongings.

“The suspect confessed to his involvement in the crime and the car used in perpetrating the crime has been recovered.

“Suspect is cooperating with the police on how to apprehend the fleeing suspects.”

The CP also explained that police operatives from Mabushi Division, acting on credible intelligence, trailed and arrested four other suspected armed robbers.

He said the suspects are Oluwatobi Precious, an ex-convict; Theophilous Elkana; Ibrahim Usman; and Umar Ibrahim, also an ex-convict.

Garba said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects robbed motorists of their phones while in a traffic jam around Mobil filling station, Mabushi and zoomed off in a getaway golf car.

“Suspects confessed to the crime, while the said Golf car with Registration Number DKA 288 RY, grey in colour, an iPhone 14 Pro Max and several ATM cards bearing different names and substances suspected to be cocaine were recovered from them.”

He said that operatives from Lugbe Division, acting on actionable intelligence, arrested one Emmanuel Abraham, also known as Mosquito, a wanted and notorious armed robber/cultist linked to various cases of armed robbery/culpable homicide and other cult activities within Lugbe and environ.

“The suspect, whose cohorts are presently in prison for robbery of one Mrs. Abiodun Okunde, since 29th October, 2020, will equally be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation,” he said.

Garba said police operatives from Kabusa Division trailed and arrested one Adamu Idris, also known as Idi, a wanted and notorious kingpin responsible for a series of kidnapping around Galadimawa/Apo, Lokogoma and Kabusa axis.

He saiid: “The suspect, who was sighted at Okada Junction, Kabusa, took to his heels, was given a hot chase and apprehended by police operatives.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a five-man gang, whose other members are currently at large.”

Garba said the suspect was cooperating with the police to apprehend other gang members and would be charged to court soon.

He added: “In a similar development, on 21/09/2023, one Abubakar Usman of opposite Estate Galadimawa reported at Kabusa Division that two persons later identified as Auwal Wada and Suleiman Hassan of Galadimawa village threatened to kidnap him and his entire family if he failed to offer them N7 million ransom.

“However, an agreement was reached that he would pay N5 million.

“The police operatives from Kabusa laid a siege at the point of collection in a bush around Shereti village.

“The two suspects emerged to collect the ransom and were promptly arrested.

“This has been the modus operandi of the suspects as they have successfully robbed their victims in the past.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court soon.”

Garba said police operatives from Mabushi Division also carried out a raid of criminal hideouts at Gishiri Village and a total of 36 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered.

“In the same operation, one Bello Ahmed, aka Wizzy Bola, a notorious and wanted armed robber terrorising Gishiri Village and its environs, was arrested,” he said.

According to Garba, all the suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of discreet investigations.