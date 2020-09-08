The police have arrested two robbery suspects, who allegedly specialised in One-Chance in Anambra State.

The suspects are Chukwuemeka Ikechukwu, 22, of Chibest Street, Tarzan, and Tochukwu Okeke, 30, of Nkwelle Ukeh in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, stated that the gang was fond of snatching handsets and other valuables and usually operated along the Ogidi/Nkpor/Tarzan and Umunya axis.

The Police recovered two firearms, 12 handsets and N290,000 cash suspected to have been stolen from different victims at gunpoint.

Mohammed explained: “On the September 6, at about 4:30am, following a credible intelligence report, police operatives attached to Ogbunike Division smashed a robbery syndicate and arrested the following suspects.

“The suspects were part of the gang allegedly involved in a series of armed robbery and handset snatching operating at Ogidi, Nkpor, Tarzan, Umunya, Odomodo, tollgate axis and its environs.

“Exhibits recovered in their possession includes one automatic pump action rifle with breech No 12776, one English Manurhin Pistol, one dagger, two hand bags, 12 assorted handsets, one purse containing recharge cards of various denomination, one tricycle Keke with registration number NSH 299 QH, one locked Safe containing unspecified amount of money and cash of N296,000, all reasonably suspected to have been snatched from different victims.

“The case is under investigation after which the suspects will be brought to book. The Command enjoins members of the public, whose handsets and other belongings were either snatched or stolen through similar modus to report at Ogbunike division or at the SARS, Akwuzu, in order to claim their property and also give further evidence to aid Police investigation.

“It is interesting to note that one major factor responsible for the overall successes recorded by the Command is the support of ‘Ndi Anambra’ and residents alike who were observed to have been very cooperative with the personnel of the security agencies.”