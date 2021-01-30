A middle-aged man, identified as simply as Sulaimon, but popularly knowns as Escaper, was brutally butchered in the early hours of Friday during a renewed bloody clash between youths from Onola and Agarawu areas of Lagos Island, Lagos State.

The deceased was learnt to have been macheted on the neck to death because his son, Sikiru, is among the Agarawu boys that attacked the Onola youths three days ago.

Also, another man, identified as Goriola, claimed to have rescued some Mallams shot with dane gun by the hoodlums while coming out from from morning prayer in a mosque to an undisclosed local medical hospital, was macheted on the head.

He was in coma as at press time.

Goriola was also said to have married the mother of one of the rival gang members apart from rescuing the shot Mallams.

Several vehicles parked along the streets at Agarawu and adjacent areas were vandalised, while innocent people and traders were robbed of their personal belongings later in the day.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased was brushing his mouth around 4am in front of his house (Agboole Oya) at Agarawu Street when the Onola youths invaded the area to revenge the attack meted on their members few days ago by the opponents.

A source said: “Escaper, while brushing his mouth with chewing stick, saw the Onola boys coming and alerted the other boys bathing at a public pipe borne water.

“He also dodged nearby for the Onola youths to pass, but was unfortunate when one of the invaders saw and identified him as the father of one of the opponents called Sikiru.

“He was then macheted on the neck, which led to his death on the spot.

“The invaders also attacked other people they saw around the area before they escaped.

“Goriola, after rescuing the shot Mallams went to Tinubu area to see a friend.”

It was also gathered that the Agarawu boys had earlier attacked some Onola boys two days ago and inflicted them with several injuries.

Another source revealed that youths from the two nearby areas have been at loggerhead for sometimes over supremacy in political thuggery and National Union of Road Transport Workers affairs.

The source said: “Each time the Elders of both sides tried to settle the crisis between the two groups, they shared tangible money to them for settlement, but the warring youths still continue with the bloody fight and use the avenue to rob innocent people, particularly the traders along the areas.”

It was also gathered that when the Agarawu youths, armed with cutlasses and Dane guns, were returning from burial ground on Friday afternoon, where the deceased was buried, they attacked passersby and traders at Tinubu area and forcefully stole their goods.

The source added: “After looting, they passed through Willoughby Street to escape the Police team stationed at Itafaji Junction, thereby disturbing Muslims who gathered to observe Jumat service.”