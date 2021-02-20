The Adamawa State Government has confirmed the attack on Adamawa United Football Club by suspected kidnappers along the Benin-Sagamu Expressway.

Alhaji Aliyu Jada, Permanent Secretary, Adamawa State Ministry of Youths and Sports, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Yola.

Jada said the team was attacked on Friday at about 7:30pm after leaving Benin for their Week 11 NPFL fixture against MFM Football Club in Logos.

He said all the players were unhurt, except their driver, simply identified as Mr. Kabiru, who was abducted and for whom the kidnappers are demanding a N50 million ransom.

He said: “Adamawa United Football Team was under attack by suspected kidnappers on Friday 19, February, 2021 at about 7:30pm along Benin-Lagos Highway.

“The suspects had abducted the driver of the team in person of Mr. Kabiru, and they made a contact demanding for N50 million before he could be released.

“And we have given directive for the players to look for a safer place, while government is making contact to reach them.”

Jada advised the Federal Government to suspend the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League due to the incessant insecurity situation in the country.

Commenting on the incident, the National Welfare Officer of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Austin Ajayi, described it as a “bad experience”.

Ajayi said the current insecurity situation in the country was threatening sports and other activities in the social sector of the country.

He called on the appropriate authorities concerned to wake up from their slumber and do the right thing.

NAN.