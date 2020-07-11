Workers in Ondo State Public Service have threatened to down tools following government’s failure to pay their outstanding salaries.

The workers, under the Joint Negotiating Council, gave the notice in a letter in Akure on Saturday.

They gave Governor Rotimi Akeredolu till July 15, 2020 to do the needful.

Their decision to embark on an industrial action was contained in a letter to the Governor and jointly signed by state Chairman of the JNC, Oluwaniyi Fabunmi, and the State Secretary, Kehinde Olomiye.

The letter said: “We write to bring to your attention the already ‘gathered cloud’ of very serious impending Labour/Government face-off which will be the very first in the life of your administration as the elected Governor of Ondo State.”

The JNC had, therefore, issued a five-day ultimatum to the state government calling for negotiations or the workers would go on strike.

NAN reports that the workers are demanding for their leave bonus and other entitlements pending over the years.