The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa chapter on Saturday held a commendation service in honour of a colleague, Dr. Gilbert Ibitola.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ibitola, a senior lecturer and Acting Head of Department of Physical Sciences of the university, reportedly slumped and died in his apartment in Okitipupa on June 5.

Pastor Joseph Isogun in his sermon at the commendation service for the late lecturer urged people to always reflect on the purpose of life and try to live a meaningful life.

The clergy, who took his message from John 3:16, also admonished all to ensure their behaviours are right and pleasant to God as “death is inevitable”.

“I admonish all to identify our purpose in life as that is the only opportunity for our lives to be better and have eternal continuity, even after death,” Isogun said.

Prof. Sunday Ogunduyile, the Vice Chancellor of the university, described the death of Ibitola as a colossal loss to the institution.

Ogunduyile urged other members of the academia to always put in their best for the development of the institution.

He was represented by Dr. Fredrick Ajegbomogun, the University Librarian.

He added: “His (Ibitola) indelible legacies will be remembered for long.

“Although death is inevitable for all, we share in the grief with the family and colleagues.”

Earlier, Dr. Dipo Akomolafe, ASUU Chairman, OAUSTECH chapter, said late Ibitola would be greatly missed for his loyalty, transparency and contribution to academic development of the university.

Akomolafe urged members to pray fervently for God to have mercy on them.

“We pray for the repose of his soul, but we need to pray for God to have mercy on our members as we have lost three dons in the last three years,” Akomolafe said.

The remains of Ibitola, aged 58, would be taken to his hometown in Ayere Ijimu, Ayere Ijimu Local Governmebt Area of Kogi State for burial.

He is survived by a wife and three children.

NAN recalled that Prof. Adegboyega Obadofin, a senior lecturer and Acting Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, died on October 9, 2018 in a mysterious fire incident that engulfed his residence in Okitipupa.

Another senior lecturer in the Department of Mathematical Sciences, Prof. Gideon Okedayo, was abducted by unknown gunmen on September 5, 2019 in Edo State and died in captivity.