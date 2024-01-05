Ondo Varsity congratulates Ayedatiwa on  inauguration

The Governing Council, Management and Staff of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State have congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedetiwa on his recent inauguration.

The University’s message was contained in a statement signed by its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Temi Ologunorisa, on Friday.

Ologunorisa, in the statement commiserates with Aiyedatiwa over the death of the former Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The statement read in part: “It is with immense grief and a profound sense of loss, I express OAUSTECH’s heartfelt condolences to you at this critical time that history has thrust on you the leadership of our dear state.

“No doubt, this is a difficult time for you, having worked closely with the deceased governor for over a decade in various capacities.

“May the Almighty God grant you the fortitude to bear the loss and endow you with divine wisdom to pilot the affairs of the Sunshine State in the years ahead.”

The statement noted that Akeredolu’s death “has cast a pall of sorrow over the Sunshine State.

“We believe God has positioned you to fill the vacuum particularly for our dear fledgling university.

“We strongly believe in your unwavering commitment to the betterment of our state, education and our great institution, even in the face of adversities, to leave an indelible mark on the sand of time and eternity in the state.

“I wish to express our deepest sympathies during this time of immense loss and solidarity to you at this difficult time in the annals of the state, as you support the advancement of education unwaveringly and bring positive transformation to enable our academic landscape to blossom glowingly.

“During this period of mourning, may our collective strength and unity serve as a beacon of hope and support for one another.

“Our thoughts and prayers at OAUSTECH are with your administration, the people of the state and Akeredolu’s family during this trying period.

“On behalf of Council, Senate, Management, Staff and Students of OAUSTECH), I wish to congratulate you on your assumption of office as the governor of the state”.

Recall that late Akeredolu proceeded on a medical leave in November last year.

He later died on December 27, 2023, leading to Aiyedetiwa’s inauguration as substantive Governor.