Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved extension of the appointment of Prof. Olugbenga Ige as acting Vice Chancellor, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.

Oluwasegun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in a statement on Wednesday in Akure, said the extension was due to the expiration of Ige’s second six months tenure as acting vice chancellor.

According to him, this is in exercise of the powers conferred on the governor as the visitor to the university.

“The extension takes effect from January 7, 2021 and will last for another six months, during which period necessary machinery would have been put in motion for the appointment of a substantive vice chancellor.

“The governor wishes the acting vice chancellor the best in his assignment,” he said.