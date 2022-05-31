Ondo trains 100 youths in fish farming

The Ondo State Government Tuesday trained over 100 youths in modern fish farming under its Blue Revolution programme.

The State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, while speaking at the programme in Akure, said the exercise would improve fish value chain and boost the state revenue.

Akeredolu, who was represented by his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa said the programme would open opportunities like production of fingerlings, fish farming equipment, shrimp production, feed production and enhancement of protein intake.

The governor, who observed that the country was still lagging behind on the United Nation’s standard in terms of animal protein intake, said that the government would partner a Netherlands company, Indigo fisheries, in building an Aquaculture resource centre in the state.

“My dear people, we cannot continue to rely on importation of fish when we have seemingly idle water bodies. We cannot continue to complain about unemployment when we have openings that we can exploit to create self sustaining jobs.

“Our population is increasing as a country, we are at present over 200 million. We are grossly below the United Nations standard in terms of animal protein intake.

“You can see why we have to redouble our efforts. World demand for fish is increasing continuously and I see this as an opportunity for us. We have no reason for the under-utilization of our water bodies like Igbara Oke Multi-purpose Dam, Awara Dam, Ogbese, Oluwa, Ose etc.

“Food security, self sustaining job creation, enhanced protein intake, improved IGR and source of foreign exchange,” he said.

The Blue Revolution programme was designed by the government to boost fish production in the state.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agriculture and Agric-business, Pastor Akin Olotu, said the trainees would be exposed to mechanized way of rearing various species of fish for local and international production.

“Our Southern Senatorial District should be the hub of Aquaculture. We have rivers that are underutilized.

“We have assembled young participants. Availability is key; make yourself available. You don’t need a certificate as long as you are teachable,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, Olayato Aribo, appreciated the governor for using agriculture as a major source of employment in the state.

A participant, Monday Thomas, appreciated the state government for the opportunity to be part of the beneficiaries of the programme.