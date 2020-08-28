The management of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State has reduced the school fees of the institution.

This information was contained in a circular by Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa, the Acting Registrar of the institution, on Thursday in Akungba Akoko.

Akinfemiwa said: “I write on the directive of the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olugbenga E. Ige to inform all returning students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko that following an earlier appeal by students, and in view of the economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on parents and students, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has directed that the university should consider a reduction in school fees in a way that quality education can still be sustained.

“As a follow up to the above directive, a meeting was held by the governor with the university and the student leaders.

“Consequently, the visitor to the university approved the reduction of tuition fees with effect from the 2019/2020 academic session, as recommended by Council.”

According to the statement, the returning students of the Faculty of Sciences will now pay N120,000 instead of N150,000, while Faculty of Social and Management Sciences returning students will pay N120,000 instead of N150,000.

It added that the returning students of the Faculty of Agriculture would pay N100,000 instead of N150,000.

“The returning students of the Faculty of Arts will pay N80,000 instead of N100,000.00, the returning students of the Faculty of Education will pay N80,000 instead of N100,000 and the returning Law students will still pay the old fee of N150,000,” the statement read.

The statement urged the students of the institution, therefore, to take advantage of the reduced fees by paying their school fees and registering for their courses without any further delay.