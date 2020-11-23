The National Association of Ondo State Students has implored the management of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic to extend the deadline on payment of school fees, to enable defaulting students pay.

NAOSS’s President Ayoade Kikiowo, made the appeal in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure on Monday.

According to the statement, the management of the school issued a circular for students who owe school fees by November 23, not to be allowed to sit for the institution’s forthcoming examination.

“We would like to state that the association has discussed with the Rector of the institution who explained that the fees are important to manage the institution.

“While we agree to this, we plead with the management to extend the deadline which had earlier been set for November 23. The deadline allows students only a week to sort out this payment.

“Stemming from the economic outlook of the country and the effect of the pandemic, the one-week ultimatum is inadequate for many of the students to salvage the situation.

“We appeal to the management to extend the time given for the sake of everything we have lost as a country. Missing examination should not add to the many problems that came with 2020.

“We believe that the management is currently looking into our pleas and expect a favourable response from them.

“We also indulge the management to look into the increment of the Certification fee, as it rose from N5,000 to N20,000,” the president said.

The association decried the charges for issuance of certificates at a time such as this, saying the institution should look for other means of generating Internally Generated Revenue.