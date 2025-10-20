Ondo State: Men alike think alike

Engineer Michael Abayomi Adeyanju’s unwavering determination to make Ondo North Senatorial District the best place to live is more than a vision. It is a movement we all must join for the sake of our children’s future.

Time and again, Engineer Adeyanju has openly commended the quality leadership of Governor Orimisan Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, especially in the area of education. The Governor’s outstanding reforms have repositioned the state’s primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions for greater excellence through the recruitment of qualified teachers, construction and renovation of classrooms, prompt payment of salaries and allowances, and introduction of sound educational policies that promote better student performance.

Today, Ondo North Senatorial District is blessed with a man who shares and complements these same noble ideals.

That son is Engineer Michael Abayomi Adeyanju. He is a proud son of Eriti Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area.

For the first time in the history of Ondo North Senatorial District, we have a man who has never received a Kobo from government as a political appointee or elected official, yet he has continued to spend his hard-earned resources to bring hope and development to his people from Akoko to Owo and Ose Local Government Areas.

When the students of Lennon Jubilee were learning in dilapidated classrooms and losing hope, Engineer Adeyanju took it upon himself to renovate a five-classroom block, giving the school a brand-new look and a renewed sense of pride. Years ago, he sent a delegation to the Ondo State Special School, Ikare-Akoko, where he donated food items and essential materials to support the students. Most recently, he donated a computer system, printer, and photocopier to Igasi/Eriti Comprehensive High School, empowering both teachers and students to improve their performance.

Indeed, men alike think alike. Just as Governor Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has changed the negative narrative of the educational sector in Ondo State, Engineer Michael Abayomi Adeyanju is complementing those same transformational efforts across Akoko, Owo, and Ose.

In the area of water supply, Engineer Adeyanju has revitalised over 20 boreholes, directly supporting the Governor’s broader achievements in ensuring that potable water is accessible to people across the state. Governor Aiyedatiwa has launched major water initiatives: Rehabilitation of over 1,000 boreholes, expansion of Omi Irorun Accelerated Water Scheme, and urban water reform projects targeting 500,000 households with safe water, bringing relief to both rural and urban communities.

Men alike think alike. Just as the Governor is delivering unprecedented reforms in the health sector with the renovation of hospitals, recruitment of health workers, and introduction of health insurance schemes like the Abiyamo Maternal and Child Health Insurance and the Orange Health Insurance Scheme, Engineer Adeyanju is following this path of compassion and impact by renovating the old health centre at Isuada, Owo for the benefit of the people.

It is time for the good people of Ondo North Senatorial District to unite and embrace development, performance, and commitment for a better life and total transformation.

Both Governor Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and Engineer Michael Abayomi Adeyanju represent the true spirit of service, vision, and leadership in Ondo State.

Because truly, Men Alike Think Alike.