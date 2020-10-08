Senator Orji Kalu, a former governor of Abia has called on Igbo people and other residents of Ondo State to vote for Rotimi Akeredolu, during Saturday’s governorship election.

Kalu, who is also the Chief Whip of the Senate, made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

He stated that Akeredolu who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress deserves re-election because of his developmental strides.

Kalu added that Akeredolu had also made life meaningful for the people of Ondo State, regardless of tribe, religion and political differences.

He, however, expressed optimism that Akeredolu would emerge victorious in the election because he performed creditably in his first term in office as governor, adding that his achievements were remarkable and historic.

Kalu maintained that Akeredolu would come out victorious in the poll because of his giant stride in all sectors of the state`s economy.

He described the incumbent governor as a grassroots mobiliser, astute professional and consummate politician.

The former governor of Abia called on the Independent National Electoral Commission the media, security agencies, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to ensure a credible election in the state.

He also urged the people of Ondo State to come out en-masse on the election day to cast their votes for Akeredolu whom he said is a performing governor.

“The achievement of Akeredolu is visible in all sectors: health, education, agriculture, youth and women empowerment, social justice and security.

“The people of Ondo State will no doubt re-validate the mandate of the governor because of his developmental strides,’’ Kalu said.

The former Abia governor said there was no part of Ondo State that had not witnessed robust development under the current administration.

Kalu said that the APC as a party, would not derail from its ideals anchored on probity, transparency and accountability and ultimately good governance.

“The will of the people of Ondo State shall prevail on Saturday as they re-elect their performing governor,‘’ Kalu said.

He expressed appreciation to the people of Ondo State for sustaining their support for Akeredolu, and assured that if re-elected, he would continue his good works in the state.