The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has appointed a new Commissioner of Police for Ondo State, Bolaji Salami, to combat crime and criminality in the South West state.

Until his new appointment, the new CP was at the Police Service Commission.

Salami, a seasoned police officer, has been described by his colleagues as a loyal and cool headed officer.

One of his colleagues said: “Bolaji will bring to bear his wide range of experiences in combating crime and criminality in the South West state.”

Salami was a former Personal Assistant to a one-time IGP, Musuliu Smith, between 1999 and 2002.

He won the hearts of many senior and junior officers through his unassuming stance and criminals he had arrested.

An officer, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the new Ondo State CP was a crime buster when he headed the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State as a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Salami was at a time the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ikotun Police Station in Lagos State.

Meanwhile, his predecessor in Ondo State, Andie Undie, has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The appointment, approved by the PSC, takes immediate effect.