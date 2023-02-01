Ondo State, Foundation take GBV campaign to grassroots

Ondo State Government, in conjunction with Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD), has taken campaign against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and on child protection policy to grassroots communities.

The campaign, which took place at the Secretariat of Irele Local Government Area of the State Wednesday, had teachers, traditional ruler, healthcare providers and security with judicial operatives represented.

The Country Director of WFD, Adebowale Olorunmola, said the campaign was to sensitise stakeholders on the Violence.

Against Persons Prohibition (VAAP) Law and the drafted Child Protection and Safeguarding Policy in the state.

He said the visit to the town was to build on previous activities of supporting the state government to deepen the implementation of the VAAP Law and Child Right Protection Policy of the State.

The Wife of Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Betty, said every child must be able to live well without fear.

Akeredolu, who was represented at the event by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor of Ondo State (SSA) on Gender, Temitope Daniyan, said that the VAPP Law was one of the good things that the current administration had done.

The traditional ruler of Irele, High Chief Olarewaju Aiyeromara, said he was happy that the programme was brought to his domain.

He pledged to be part of the advocacy in his town.

The representative of teachers, Kola Lijirin, thanked the state government and the Foundation for the

sensitisation, saying he would go back and inform his colleagues about the VAPP Law and child protection.