Ondo State, foreign firm begin digital training for 2000 teachers

A Canada Based Social Enterprise Organization, 1 Million Teachers (1MT) in conjunction with the Ondo State Government has started digital training for 2,000 primary and secondary schools teachers

Ondo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology Olufemi Agagu, while speaking at the inauguration of the training Wednesday in Akure, the State’s capital said that the exercise would enable participants align with the global best teaching practices.

Agagu said the challenges posed by COVID-19 had taught all learning institutions to engage and further search for viable mechanisms that would strengthen their educational systems against any imminent glitches in the future.

The Commissioner recalled that the state was able to embark on broadcast teaching as a viable alternative to classroom learning during the peak of COVID-19.

” The state government has considered it most appropriate during this era of distinctive rise of e-learning to partner with 1 Million Teachers (1MT) on Continuous Professional Development Training.

”This will be for teachers in primary and secondary schools with emphasis on online and classroom based training with mentorship.

” Teachers must be well trained in the areas of tools collaborations and communication since online learning provides unprecedented opportunities for learners in areas of mentorship, evaluation, monitoring, assignment and records management.

” The state government will not relent at providing unfailing and workable platforms that will promote e-learning in the state,” Agagu said.

According to him, the current administration in the state is determined to fully transform the educational system, being a vital and the most veritable tool for human capital development.

The commissioner disclosed that the government had massively reconstructed and rehabilitated school structures, paid WAEC fees for students as well as recruitment of teachers.

Agagu, however, revealed that plans were underway for another round of massive renovation of public primary and secondary schools in the state to ensure attainment of excellence in the sector.

He appreciated 1MT for partnering the government for the unique capacity building workshop, saying its contributions in Nigeria and other African countries was commendable.

The commissioner called on other stakeholders to collaborate with the government for the overall development of the people.

On her own, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Lola Amuda announced that the training is expected to run for 12 months and would afford the participants to be involved in global knowledge exchange.

Amuda lauded the organization for counting the state worthy, for benefitting from the programme.

NAN