The Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde, has tendered his resignation from the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led Administration.

Abegunde resigned via a letter dated July 7, 2020.

He thanked Governor Akeredolu for giving him the opportunity to serve in his cabinet.

He wished the governor quick recovery from Coronavirus.

Abegunde had earlier denied plans of dumping the All Progressives Congress for the Peoples Democratic Party.

He had on June 22 described the rumour of his defection as false and baseless.

He maintained that he was still a card-carrying member of the APC.

Abegunde said he would have kept quiet over the rumour.

However, he said it became necessary to react in order not destabilise the party.