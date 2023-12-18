Ondo speaks on reported sack of Akeredolu’s CoP, LG accounts freezing by Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State Government reacted to the report that the acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has sacked the Chief of Protocol to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and frozen the accounts of all the local government areas and local council development areas in the state.

The reaction was contained in a statement issued by the Ondo State Government on Sunday.

The statement, signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said there was never a time Ayedatiwa or any government functionary issued such a directive, saying the news of the sack of the Governor’s CoP was designed to embarrass the state government.

Ademola-Olateju said: “The news going round some old and new media platforms that the Acting Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa has put a freeze on local government accounts in the state is false and misleading.

“At no time has the Acting Governor or any functionary of the state put a freeze on local government accounts or order any closure.

“This information is fake and baseless.

“We ask that the good people of Ondo State, particularly officials of local governments to disregard the rumour.

“Necessary complimentary personnel/civil servants have been deployed to the LCDA(s) and they have been advised to exercise due diligence and processes in their operations by the Government.

“The State Government is committed to the proper functioning of the new thirty-three LCDA(s) and the existing 18 Local Government Area in the state as a way of enhancing development at the grassroots.

“The Government is aware of a suit filed by the opposition party before the State High Court, and we are hopeful that contending issues before the Court will be decided shortly.

‘While a date has been fixed for the conduct of Local Government election in the State, the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) has started working on the delineation of a minimum of five Councillorship Electoral Wards in each of the LCDA(s).

“Delineation of these electoral Wards by ODIEC is part of the transition guidelines provided for in the Government White Paper for transiting from 18 LGA(s) to 51 LGA(s)/LCDA(s) in the state. Government is committed to a smooth transition that will usher a democratic Elected Local Government Area in Ondo State.”