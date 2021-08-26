Ondo seeks NACCIMA’s partnership to develop SMEs

The Ondo State government has urged the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) to partner with it in developing private businesses, including Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SME).

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu made the appeal when he received on Wednesday the National President of NACCIMA, Mr Ide Udeagbala, and other officers at the Government House, Akure, ahead of the association’s quarterly meeting.

Akeredolu, represented by his deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said his government was focused on boosting industrialisation through its ‘REDEEMED’ agenda.

The governor said he was passionate about changing the narrative of the state’s development from being a civil service state to an industrial one.

“We are now calling on NACCIMA to partner with the state in our developmental initiatives.

“We are passionate about security because where there is no security, business cannot thrive. So, we are creating an enabling environment for business to thrive and we can assure you of maximum security here in the state,” he said.

Earlier, Udeagbala, who noted that the association serves as the voice of Nigerian business, lauded the governor for creating an enabling atmosphere for private businesses to thrive.

He further reaffirmed the commitment of NACCIMA to continue working with the state government in promoting private business initiatives in line with the realisation of the set goals.

“We are impressed by your insights and initiatives to ensure a positive impact, especially at this time of economic downturn characterised by slow growth, insecurity, inflation and unemployment.

“Today’s visit affords us the opportunity to express our sincere appreciation to your administration for its support to the Ondo State Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OSCCIMA).

“On their behalf, I want to reaffirm the commitment of the chambers to work closely with you for the success of your administration as you work to reposition Ondo State,” he said.

The President, OSCCIMA, Mrs Modupe Olakunle, said the association had embarked on sensitisation and capacity building training for the youth to be self-reliant.

A National Vice President of NACCIMA, who is also a former Minister of Defence, Mr Tokunbo Kayode, said the visit would fast track cordial relationships with the state government for robust private business development.