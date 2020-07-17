The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has predicted victory for the Governor of Ondo State, Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu, in the primaries of the All Progressives Congress for its governorship aspirants, slated for July, 20,2020.

The man of God said this in a telephone interview with newsmen.

Ayodele said Akeredolu will become victorious in the primary election because he has taken steps that will lead him to victory.

He jokingly explained that he pities those contesting with him because they will lose at the end of the day.

However, he noted that this doesn’t Akeredolu’s victory in the main election because he sees danger lying ahead of him.

Ayodele said: “I just pity those who want to contest with Rotimi Akeredolu.

“If he does what is needful, the election will be a walk over.

“Akeredolu will win the primaries because of the steps he has taken.

“Although this doesn’t guarantee his victory in the general election, because danger still lies ahead of him.”

When asked about the PDP primaries in Ondo State and the outcome of the Edo State main election, Ayodele revealed that he will speak about the primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party soon and that of Edo State main election, which will come up in September.

He also expressed his displeasure in Edo State-based prophets who have kept quiet during this period.

He advised that a time like this wasn’t the time to be quiet, adding that they should speak up like they normally do when they make utterances.

He said: “On PDP and winner of Edo general election, I will address it very soon.

“It’s unfortunate that Edo pastors are fidgeting.

“They are not talking the way they make utterances.

“This is a time a prophet doesn’t need to be silent.

“If they like it or not, it’s fine.

“We are working to satisfy the Lord.”