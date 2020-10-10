The Chairman of the Akure North Local Government Area in Ondo State, Bankole Ogbesetore, says that hard work will give success to the All Progressives Congress candidate, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in the ongoing gubernatorial election.

Ogbesetore said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria after casting his vote at Polling Unit 7, Ward 1 in Itaogbolu, Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The council chairman said that he was confident that the party would win the election going by its achievements in the last three and a-half years in governance.

He stated that the electoral process had been peaceful without any threats.

Ogbesetore advised whoever that lost to congratulate the winner, adding that winner should as well accommodate the loser.