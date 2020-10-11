Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the All Progressives Congress candidate for the Ondo 2020 governorship election, has maintained his lead in 12 local government areas as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Akure.

Akeredolu, who was leading in nine of the12 local governments earlier announced, has won in three more local goverment areas of Ose, Okitipupa, and Ondo West.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Akeredolu scored 15,152 votes in Ose Local Government to beat Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party and Agboola Ajayi of the ZLP, who scored 8,421 and 1,083 votes respectively.

Also in Okitipupa LGA, Akeredolu scored 19,266 votes, Jegede scored 10,367 votes while Agboola closely followed with 10,120 votes.

In Ondo West Local Government, Akeredolu scored 15,977, Jegede scored 10,627, and Agboola got 10,159.

The nine local governments earlier won by APC were Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo, Irele, Akoko North East, Akoko South-West, Akoko North West, Ondo East, Owo, Idanre, and Akoko South East.

PDP won in Akure South, Akure North, and Ifedore LGAs, while ZLP did not win in any local government.

NAN also reports that as at the time of filing this report, results from only three of the 18 local government areas of the State were being awaited by the electoral umpire.