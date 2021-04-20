The Ondo State Election Petition Tribunal has struck out the petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the October 20, 2020 governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, against the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the election.

Jegede had approached the tribunal seeking the nullification of Akeredolu as the winner of the election.

This was after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Akeredolu who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress the winner of the election.

The verdict by the tribunal was delivered by a three-man panel led by Justice Umar Abubakar on Tuesday via zoom as the regular venue of the panel was not open due to the strike action embarked upon by members of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria.

The tribunal dismissed all the grounds of the PDP candidate’s petition for lack of merit.