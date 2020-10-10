Security was beefed up at polling units visited at Iju in Iju/Itaogbolu Local Government Area of Ondo State for the state governorship poll as prospective voters thronged their units to check their names on the INEC register.

Accreditation and voting were held simultaneously beginning at 8:30 am.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there was a heavy presence of security agents as men of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well as the Nigerian Army were seen patrolling in order to ensure adherence to proper electoral conduct.

There was also a strict compliance to vehicular movement restrictions as directed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) especially at town borders.

Isaac Ajayi, a voter, in Ward 8 in Polling Unit 4, who had seen his name on the register, said he was happy that he would exercise his civic right in the exercise.

Similarly, Samuel Ayodele in Ward 4, Polling Unit 5 stated that seeing his name had given him another opportunity to decide who would govern the state.

Another prospective voter, Folashade Olatunji, of Ward 8, Polling Unit 2, explained she was eager to wait to cast her vote.

Babatunde Gabriel, Ward 8, Polling Unit 7, said that the arrangement of the exercise so far was orderly and timely.

Paulina Polo, the Presiding Officer of Ward 8, Polling Unit 2, said that all was set for the exercise, saying that she was waiting for the official time to commence voting.