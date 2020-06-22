Ibi Giga Ambassadors, an advocacy group seeking the re-election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, says it has deployed no fewer than 15,045 canvassers across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Yinkasalard Akinterinwa, the Media Director of the group, said this in a statement on Monday in Akure.

Akinterinwa said: “Ahead of the July 20, 2020 APC primaries in Ondo State, the Ibi Giga Ambassadors, the foremost support group that is championing the cause for the re-election of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has activated15, 045 unit canvassers.

“These canvassers cut across the 203 electoral wards in the 18 local governments of the state.

“It will be recalled that Ibi Giga Ambassadors recently boosted the re-election campaign team of Akeredolu with 30 vehicles.

“And to further forge ahead with the “Aketi for 2nd Term” vision, a five-man team of canvassers per unit has now been activated to publicise this noble cause.”

Akinterinwa quoted Prof. Lanre Olu-Adeyemi, the Director General of group, as saying the canvassers had been carefully chosen to cover the grounds in all the 3,009 electoral units of the state.

He noted that the canvassers consisted of those convinced that Akeredolu had impacted positively on the majority of the people and therefore deserved a second term.

He said: “The Convener of the Ibi Giga Ambassadors, Chief Alex Ajipe, has applauded the build- up of the unit canvassers.

“To Chief Ajipe, politics is all about planning strategically and getting prepared for any eventuality.

“The re-election of Arakunrin Akeredolu is a task that must be done in the interest of the people of Ondo State in general.

“We can no longer leave the helms of affairs of the state in the hands of charlatans and ill-prepared leaders who are only seeking power at all cost.

“Every legitimate political approach must be employed to achieve this goal.”