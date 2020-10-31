The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), has challenged the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress at the Ondo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

This was made known as Friday.

Joined in the petition are the Independent National Electoral Commission; Deputy Governor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; and the APC.

The lead counsel to Jegede, Ifedayo Adedipe said the PDP candidate went to court on four grounds.

Adedipe said the election was marred by irregularities, violence and intimidation of eligible voters.

He also faulted the emergence of Akeredolu as the governorship candidate of the APC, claiming that the primary election that produced him as the governorship candidate of the APC fell short of standard.