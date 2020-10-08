The All Progressives Congress says the heightened threats of violence by some opposition political parties in the lead up to the forthcoming Ondo State governorship election is aimed at causing voter apathy.

Yekeni Nabena, the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja while reacting to the development.

This, he said, was in the face of the unprecedented achievements of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the APC candidate for the Ondo State governorship election slated for October 10.

He, however, urged security services to protect voters from such political parties, violence and threats.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Akeredolu is seeking re-election for another four years.

“Using the last Edo governorship election as a benchmark, the task before the Independent National Electoral Commission and our security services is to ensure that valid votes count and the safety of the electorate is guaranteed.

“The APC is aware of the plans by the opposition parties to criminally influence the outcome of the October 10, Ondo governorship election through violence and other ignominious and undemocratic tactics.

“We must all be on guard to prevent this.

“APC’s resolve is unchanged; the will of the electorate must prevail, it is democratic and progressive,’’ Nabena said.

He added that in critical sectors such as education, healthcare delivery, infrastructure development, security, youth empowerment and industrialisation, Akeredolu was positively redefining governance in Ondo State.

According to him, within the last three and half years, Akeredolu’s administration has taken Ondo State from zero to eight functional industries.

He said the governor had worked on over 403 kilometres of roads, renovated 660 schools, rehabilitated 1928 and several boreholes.

He added that the Akeredolu administration had also generated over N2.2 billion internal revenue, representing 30 per cent improvement from previous administration and had cleared seven months’ salary backlog owed workers by his predecessor.

The APC spokesman further added that Akeredolu had upgraded the state’s security apparatus which had benefited the South West zone and neighbouring Niger Delta states.

Nabena said he had also ensured judicious use, probity and accountability of the state’s resources and ensured even spread in the allocation of state`s resources and projects.

“Governor Akeredolu’s administration has attracted multi-billion naira local and foreign direct investments to the state, creating massive employment and boosting the state’s economy,’’ he said.