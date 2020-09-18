Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Andrew Ogunsakin, the Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters (South) to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has resigned his appointment.

The resignation of the SSA was contained in a letter he signed, dated September 18, 2020.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the SSA’s resignation was not unconnected with the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Ogunsakin’s letter was made available to newsmen in Okitipupa on Friday.

Ogunsakin said the call by his constituents to join a common train of aspiration. which seeks to challenge the Akeredolu government and his party, All Progressives Congress, was responsible for his resignation.

He wrote: “Permit me, your Excellency, to use this medium to convey my irrevocable decision to resign my office as SSA, Political (South) to the governor of Ondo State with effect from today, September 18.

“The call of my constituents on me to join the train to actualise our common aspiration different from what is offered by your government and your party stands at the root of my decision to quit at this point.

“Being an appointee, this will necessarily conflict with the performance of my duty to you, hence my resignation.

“I thank your Excellency for the appointment offered me to serve the good people of Ondo State as SSA, for the period I was in office.

“Once, again sir, please accept my appreciation and very high regards.”

NAN also reports that Ogunsakin hails from Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.