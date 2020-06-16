President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Akeredolu said he used the opportunity of the meeting to formally intimate the President of his intention to seek reelection as governor of Ondo State in November.

He said: “Having obtained the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form, I decided to let the President know of the fact that I will be contesting election again.

“The last time I contested, I made it known to him that I will be running for the election.

“So I have only come here to let the President know of the fact that I will be running for this office and I pray God Almighty that I will be successful and that I needed his blessing and he wished me very well.

“That’s why I have come.”

According to him, he is seeking reelection to ensure continuity as his administration has completed as well as initiated various developmental projects in the state.

Akeredolu added: “For me, you occupy these offices for a purpose and the purpose must be that you want to change the lives of the people.

“So any effort at changing their lives is worthy of our pursuit and for me I have been in office for over three years now.

“And in office for over three years easily for me I have done a reasonable work in Ondo State and it’s there for anybody to see, it is not something that is hidden.

“We have done on issue of infrastructure, we have done on our schools, we have done on universities, we have done everywhere.

“We have done something on health, put potable water for our people, a lot of developments have been done and I say to our people again that look, most of the jobs that have been completed are there but there are some that are ongoing.

“Before we run into the problem that we had with some governors before that came into office and abandon the work their predecessors have started.

“Continuity becomes a matter that all of us must be very consistent with because without continuity, I am not saying anybody should stay beyond four years in an office if you are not performing enough.

“But if you are doing good work the people should be able to give you that opportunity of completing a lot of work that are in the pipeline that you have started.

“So, I have so many roads that we have completed, but there are some roads that are still there that we are yet to complete before anyone will come and abandon it.

“That is why I believe that the time now is the issue of continuity to complete the good works that we are doing for the people of Ondo State.”

The governor expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious in the forthcoming Ondo APC primaries, irrespective of the mode of primaries adopted by the party, saying: “Aketi is a goal.”

He added: “We are good to go in any form of primaries.

“And that is why you see our people, they say it openly that direct or indirect: Aketi is a goal.

“Whichever one you want to adopt, direct or indirect, Aketi is a goal.

“We will win whichever one.

“When I tell you I am sure, my confidence is in God Almighty.

“For me, God will do it.

“I am not in this battle myself.

“It’s the battle of the Lord.

“So, I have no fears.

“God will do this and I know very well.”

On whether he has the backing of the President, Akeredolu said Buhari is a father to all, adding that his performance has continued to attract his attention.

He said: “Mr. President is a father to all of us.

“Let us be fair to him, but he knows what we have tried to do.

“Remember, I saw in a photo display the President visiting Ondo State, to visit our Ondo Linye Industrial hub.

“That is a monumental achievement.

“The President was proud of it and he even said so, especially that we are able to come up with this idea with the Chinese companies and other companies there in Ondo, Linye is worthy of emulation by everybody.

“That can go for giving you a pass mark, it can go for President supporting you.

“But all I know is that the president is a father to all.

“I do not expect him to say this is my candidate.”