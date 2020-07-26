Prince Dapo Adelegan has emerged the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress in Ondo State.

The candidate, a renowned Public Relations Consultant and 14th President of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, emerged after four other aspirants stepped down for him within 48 hours in the interest of the party and its determination to rescue the state from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The Chairman, Electoral Matters of ADC, Chief Anayo Arinze, described the party’s primary as the most peaceful he had seen in recent times in Nigeria’s politics.

He thanked other governorship aspirants who willingly stepped down to allow Adelegan fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming October 10 governorship election in the state, saying it was in the overall interest of the good people of Ondo State.

Arinze said: “Today, history is being made in Ondo State with the victory of Prince Dapo Adelegan.

“It is clear that from all we have seen here, ADC is going to emerge victorious in the forthcoming poll.

“The people are tired of the ruling party.

“They are also clearly tired of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“We are the credible alternative.

“And we are presenting one of their very best sons to lead the state out of its present state of socio-economic neglect.

“Surely, we shall come out victorious.”

The National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, thanked the lawmaker representing ADC in the 9th National Assembly, Hon. Abiola Makinde, for his commitment to the ADC DNA and his exemplary contributions in the House of Representatives.

Nwosu said: “Today, we gather to crown Dapo, the captain to reposition Ondo and bring it back to super reckoning.

“He is not just the ADC candidate.

“With his worldview, we want to say that His Excellency, Prince Dapo Adelegan, will start a new chapter and trajectory for the Sunshine State, Ondo.”

The governorship candidate, who is from Owo, Ondo North Senatorial District, thanked party members and leaders for their support and promised to use his wealth of experience to attract local and international investors with a view to opening up the state for sustainable growth and development.

Adelegan assured the party of victory in the forthcoming poll, stressing that ADC would defeat the ruling party.

Adelegan also noted that the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), could not be a threat because governorship was not yet ripe for Ondo Central Senatorial District.