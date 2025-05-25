Ondo: Police beef up security in worship centres over alleged bandits’ threat

Wilfred Afolabi, Commissioner of Police in Ondo State has ordered the deployment of operational assets around worship centres across the state.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Olushola Ayanlade, the command’s spokesperson, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Akure.

Afolabi explained that the deployment was based on reports of a possible attack by bandits on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, where worshippers were killed in 2022.

He said that the surveillance and patrol activities had also been significantly intensified to forestall any potential attack, reassuring the public of their safety.

The statement said: “The command wishes to state unequivocally that while the source and authenticity of the said letter remain unverified, the report has necessitated a prompt and strategic response in the interest of public safety.

“The command uses this medium to urge media houses and members of the public to desist from spreading unverified information or fake news that could heighten tension and cause unnecessary panic.

“Such actions are counterproductive and capable of undermining the security progress we have collectively achieved.

“Residents of Ondo State are therefore advised to go about their lawful activities without fear or panic.”

The statement said the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, were fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all lives and property in the state.

“For any suspicious activity or information, members of the public are encouraged to contact the nearest police station or use the emergency lines made available by the Command,” Afolabi said.

