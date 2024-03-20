Ondo Police arrest teenager for stabbing foster mother to death

Operatives of Ondo State Police Command have arrested a 17-year-old girl simply identified as Wunmi for allegedly stabbing her foster mother, Mrs. Funmilayo Adelayi, to death.

The incident reportedly happened at Oda, Akure, the residence of the deceased, last Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement released by the State Police Spokesperson, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the deceased’s family claimed the suspect was suffering from mental illness but the command had not got the medical report to affirm the claim.

“The suspect is in our custody and we have started an investigation into the matter but the family told us that the suspect had a mental health issue.

“So, we are waiting for the medical report to ascertain that. The deceased is a foster mother of the suspect, she had been taking care of her since her childhood,” Odunlami stated.

The PPRO disclosed further that the decomposing body of the deceased, who was said to be working at the Ondo State Ministry of Finance, was found at her residence last Sunday, three days after she was killed.

A neighbour of the deceased, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said she was stabbed in her belly area, and the doors were shut against her to prevent her from getting any help.

“There was blood everywhere from her bedroom to the living room as she struggled to get out and find help, but because the doors were shut against her, she could not make it.

“The knife her attacker used to kill her was found beside her. This is really very sad,” he said.