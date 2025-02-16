Ondo: Police arrest seven suspected kidnappers, rescue one

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested seven suspected kidnappers and rescued one victim between February 13 and 15 at various locations across the state.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Wilfred Afolabi, made the disclosure when he spoke with newsmen in Akure, the state capital.

Afolabi, who said that the arrest followed intelligence gathering and use of technical support, explained that those arrested were aged between 20 and 40.

According to him, one of the suspects, Aminu, was arrested on February 13 at Akure garage in Ikare-Akoko, Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state.

He added: “This led to the arrest of another 25-year-old man, Abdullah Abubakar.

“In another operation that took place between February 14 and February 15, four other suspects were arrested by the tactical team who had been on their trail.

“Those arrested are Yusuf Saidu ‘m’ 22, Nafiu Ibrahim ‘m’ 32, Mohammed Anas ‘m’ 20, and Kabiru Mohammed ‘m’ 24.

“Also in Ipele, Owo Local Government, a woman was abducted by unknown gunmen in her house.

“The police and youths of the town mobilised and immediately trailed the footpaths of the suspects.

“Their effort yielded positive results as they were able to rescue the woman and while searching for the assailants, they recovered an AK 49 rifle at the scene of the rescue.

“Subsequently, through intelligence-led policing, one of the suspects, Yusuf Suleiman ‘m’ aged 27 years, was arrested.”

Afolabi explained further that a 40-year-old ex-convict, Ishaku Abdul, was also arrested by the Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad based on a tip off.

According to the CP, the ex-convict was recently released from the correctional centre, but neighbours suspected him of being complicit in the recent rise of criminal activities in the area.

He added: “The ex-convict was arrested at Aladura Camp, Oke-Oge, Osi, the area where recent kidnappings occurred.

“Meanwhile, all these suspects have been on the police wanted list.”

